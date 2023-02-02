Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition India launch confirmed for February 10

The upcoming Coca Cola phone from Realme has got an official launch date in India. Realme’s upcoming Coca-Cola themed smartphone is arriving in India next week and will be a limited-edition release. The company also confirmed model of the device, the ‘Realme 10 Pro 5G’.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is launching in India on February 10 at 12:30 pm. Realme has already set up an official website for the device, which is a limited-edition release. Customers who pre-book the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition stand a chance to win several prizes ranging from the Realme Watch 2 to a 3W Bluetooth speaker.



The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features a “matte imitation metal process” for the finish with a cropped Coca-Cola logo. Apart from the design of the back panel and new materials used, not much has changed on the inside.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The Realme 10 Pro comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. While the 10 Pro features similar battery capacity, charging speed is reduced to 33W. The Realme 10 Pro opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a dual stereos speaker setup.