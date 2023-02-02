English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition India launch confirmed for February 10

    Realme’s upcoming Coca-Cola themed smartphone will be a limited-edition release.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 02, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

    The upcoming Coca Cola phone from Realme has got an official launch date in India. Realme’s upcoming Coca-Cola themed smartphone is arriving in India next week and will be a limited-edition release. The company also confirmed model of the device, the ‘Realme 10 Pro 5G’.


    The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is launching in India on February 10 at 12:30 pm. Realme has already set up an official website for the device, which is a limited-edition release. Customers who pre-book the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition stand a chance to win several prizes ranging from the Realme Watch 2 to a 3W Bluetooth speaker.