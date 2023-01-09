Realme 10 4G launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 33W Charging

Realme has officially announced a new smartphone in its Number series in India on January 9. The Realme 10 4G is the third ’10 series’ smartphone to arrive in India and follows the launch of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The smartphone was previously unveiled in the Indonesian market in November 2022.

Realme 10 Price in India

The Realme 10 4G price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, while the phone is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 16,999. The Realme 10 4G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart and Realme stores from January 15. Additionally, Realme is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the phone during the first sale.

Realme 10 4G Specifications

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 as opposed to Android 13.

The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the Realme 10 boasts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 28 minutes. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and more.