Razer Opus X wireless headphones announced with ANC, 40mm Drivers, Low-Latency Mode

Razer just dropped a new pair of wireless headphones for gamers. The Razer Opus X are priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,250) in the US, offering flagship features like active noise cancellation (ANC), a low-latency gaming mode, 40mm drivers, and more at a reasonable price. As of now, there is no word on pricing and international availability of the new Opus X headphones yet.

However, unlike the standard Razer Opus, which is double the price, the Opus X is designed for mobile gaming. They can be paired using the Razer Audio app that is available on Apple Store on iOS or Google’s Play Store. The new Razer Opus X are available in Mercury, Quartz, and Green colour options.

The Razer Opus X wireless headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The headphones use microphones to detect and cancel ambient sound. You also get a Quick Attention mode that allows ambient sound in through the speakers.

Razer’s latest ANC headphones are touted to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life and up to 40 hours with noise cancellation turned off. The headphones also feature a gaming mode with 60ms low latency. The Opus X feature an adjustable padded leatherette headband and a rotatable circumaural ear cup design as well as leatherette ear cushions.

The Razer Opus X ANC headphones have a volume button as well as a multifunctional central button. You also get a power button and a USB Type-C port along with a mic diaphragm. However, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, so the headphones can only be used over Bluetooth. The Razer Opus X are designed for mobile gaming but can be used on PC as well.