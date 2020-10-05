RAISE 2020 | Intelligent data is the digital capital, says Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

India is becoming a leading power in computer technology and all crucial pieces are in place to make the country a premier digital society, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani was speaking at the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 (RAISE 2020) summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5. The event will discuss cross-sector subjects like Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness, the Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation, and Inclusive AI and Partnerships for Successful Innovation.

Ambani congratulated the prime minister and the government for undertaking a massive digital mission six years ago. He stressed India's ability to provide 4G coverage to over 99 percent of its citizens.

"With 5G around the corner, India will maintain its leadership position," Ambani said.

He also highlighted India's ever-growing fibre-optic broadband network, which has spread the internet to the farthest corners of the country. He also highlighted India's growing data centres and the Make in India initiative that are empowering the country's digital revolution.

"Intelligent data is the digital capital," says Ambani. He stresses that data is the new currency of the world in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Ambani believes that digitally empowering 1.3 billion Indians is the way to create faster growth, better opportunities, and better standards of living. The eventual goal is AI made by Indians for all Indians.

Ambani said India has the resilience to bounce back from the hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic. The aim is to put AI at the forefront of the Indian economy and use the power of artificial intelligence to empower 1.3 billion Indians, he noted.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd