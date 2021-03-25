Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G announced with Snapdragon X53 5G modem, 6th Gen AI Engine, new triple ISP

Qualcomm just announced a new mid-range Snapdragon-7 series mobile SoC. The Snapdragon 780G is a 5G chipset that is designed to deliver power, AI performance and improved camera capabilities. According to Qualcomm, the SD780G mobile platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series.

Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform. Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

The Snapdragon 780G uses a new Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), which is capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. The platform boasts a new low light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition.

The Snapdragon 780G features a 6th Gen AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, a 2x improvement over its predecessor. There’s a fully optimized suite of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The Snapdragon 780G boasts new capabilities such as updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

Qualcomm’s latest 7-series Snapdragon chip will feature an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6GHz frequencies. It also brings premium Bluetooth audio and Wi-Fi 6 features from the Snapdragon 888 to the 7 series. The new Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC is expected to show up on smartphones in the second quarter of 2021.