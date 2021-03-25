English
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G announced with Snapdragon X53 5G modem, 6th Gen AI Engine, new triple ISP

The new Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC is expected to show up on smartphones in the second quarter of 2021.

Carlsen Martin
March 25, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST

Qualcomm just announced a new mid-range Snapdragon-7 series mobile SoC. The Snapdragon 780G is a 5G chipset that is designed to deliver power, AI performance and improved camera capabilities.  According to Qualcomm, the SD780G mobile platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series.

Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform. Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

The Snapdragon 780G uses a new Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), which is capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. The platform boasts a new low light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition.

The Snapdragon 780G features a 6th Gen AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, a 2x improvement over its predecessor. There’s a fully optimized suite of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The Snapdragon 780G boasts new capabilities such as updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

Qualcomm’s latest 7-series Snapdragon chip will feature an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6GHz frequencies. It also brings premium Bluetooth audio and Wi-Fi 6 features from the Snapdragon 888 to the 7 series. The new Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC is expected to show up on smartphones in the second quarter of 2021.
TAGS: #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Mar 25, 2021 07:39 pm

