Last Updated : May 11, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 768G SoC with overclocked CPU and GPU

The new 5G chipset is more or less an improved Snapdragon 765G.

Carlsen Martin

Last December, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets as the first in the company’s lineup to feature an integrated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 765 series chipsets have become the standard for a new generation of 5G premium mid-range smartphones. Now, the semiconductor manufacturer has unveiled an overclocked version called Snapdragon 768G.

The new chipset will continue the legacy of the Snapdragon 765/765G to offer an integrated 5G modem. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is engineered to deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities. The new Snapdragon 768G provides a few enhancements over the Snapdragon 765G.

The Kyro 475 CPU Prime core features a clock speed up to 2.8 GHz as compared to 2.4GHz on the SD765G. Additionally, the Adreno 620 GPU (Clocked at 725 MHz) delivers up to a 15 percent increase in performance. It is also the first Snapdragon 7 series chipset to support Adreno Updateable GPU drivers.

Other aspects of the SD768G are notably the same as its predecessors. It will use an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem and supports all key regions and frequency bands both on the mmWave and sub-6GHz as well as compatibility with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. The new chipset will also support refresh rates up to 120Hz for an enhanced gaming experience.

Like the Snapdragon 765G, the 768G is tailored for premium mid-range 5G smartphones that look to offer improved gaming performance. The first smartphone to use the new Snapdragon chipset will be the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition.

First Published on May 11, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi

