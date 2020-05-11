Xiaomi unveils Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone under the Redmi K30 series called Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. The latest Redmi smartphone features the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and a new Mint Green colour.

Redmi K30 Racing Edition specifications

As mentioned earlier, Redmi K30 Racing Edition gets powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, which has a clock speed of 2.8GHz, up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G’s 2.4GHz. The new processor also improved the GPU performance by 15 percent when compared to Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Rest of the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition specifications remain the same. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

There are four camera sensors on the back of the Redmi K30 5G with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant in China and is priced at Yuan 2,000 (roughly Rs 21,400).