Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi unveils Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup

The new processor also improved the GPU by 15 percent when compared to Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone under the Redmi K30 series called Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. The latest Redmi smartphone features the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and a new Mint Green colour.

Redmi K30 Racing Edition specifications 

As mentioned earlier, Redmi K30 Racing Edition gets powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, which has a clock speed of 2.8GHz, up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G’s 2.4GHz. The new processor also improved the GPU performance by 15 percent when compared to Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Rest of the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition specifications remain the same. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

There are four camera sensors on the back of the Redmi K30 5G with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant in China and is priced at Yuan 2,000 (roughly Rs 21,400).

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

