App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile Season 10 arriving on November 9

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’

Carlsen Martin

There’s good news for Indian mobile gamers as a new season of PUBG Mobile draws near. PUBG Mobile Season 10 was announced via a tweet on the game’s official Twitter handle. The 10th season of Players Unknown Battle Ground Mobile is scheduled to arrive on November 9.

According to the latest leaks and rumours, PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’. The new theme will be a wasteland-themed map inspired by Mad Max. The upcoming update is expected to bring a new parachute skin and an M249 skin. The Royale Pass could also introduce new desert-themed outfit and weapon skins.

 

Among the new outfits leaked, are the Irradiated Frog Set, Apocalypse Guardian Set, Snowflake Girl Set, and Desert Trooper Set. The game could also introduce a vehicle named Zima, which may be exclusive to Vikendi. Zima will come in handy in Vikendi’s snowy landscape. A new Team Death Match map named The Ruins could also be added in the next update.

Close

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is also rumoured to bring a new sub-machine gun, the MP5K. The MP5K can be equipped with a stock, mag, grip. The new submachine gun is already available in the PC version of the game and uses 9mm bullets.

related news

In order to access more in-game items, players will also be able to purchase the Elite Royale and Elite Plus passes for 600UC and 1800UC, respectively.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.