PUBG Mobile Season 10 arriving on November 9

There’s good news for Indian mobile gamers as a new season of PUBG Mobile draws near. PUBG Mobile Season 10 was announced via a tweet on the game’s official Twitter handle. The 10th season of Players Unknown Battle Ground Mobile is scheduled to arrive on November 9.



Coming November 9, Royale Pass Season 10 arrives! New theme, new items, and all new Missions, are you ready? pic.twitter.com/5mT0IHJUAV

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 4, 2019

According to the latest leaks and rumours, PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’. The new theme will be a wasteland-themed map inspired by Mad Max. The upcoming update is expected to bring a new parachute skin and an M249 skin. The Royale Pass could also introduce new desert-themed outfit and weapon skins.

Among the new outfits leaked, are the Irradiated Frog Set, Apocalypse Guardian Set, Snowflake Girl Set, and Desert Trooper Set. The game could also introduce a vehicle named Zima, which may be exclusive to Vikendi. Zima will come in handy in Vikendi’s snowy landscape. A new Team Death Match map named The Ruins could also be added in the next update.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is also rumoured to bring a new sub-machine gun, the MP5K. The MP5K can be equipped with a stock, mag, grip. The new submachine gun is already available in the PC version of the game and uses 9mm bullets.