PUBG flaw ties weapon firing rate to the frame rate

Users of PUBG, or PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, have complained about the developer not being able to fix bugs and a few errors that affect the gameplay. One such flaw as pointed out by a YouTube user links frame rate to the firing rate of the weapons used in the game.

WackyJacky101 on his YouTube channel has discovered that the frame rate directly affects how quickly the gun fires which affects its recoil. This means it will affect the damage per second as well. It appears to be a relatively simple relationship: more frames per second, more shots per second which does more damage to the target. However, things are actually slightly more complicated than that for PUBG. The problem appears to result from a flaw in Unreal Engine 4, and because PUBG is made with that engine, it affects them as well.

If PUBG players play the game at 30fps, which is the lowest rate at which they can play, they will notice a more manageable recoil which applies to most weapons. PUBG calculates recoil based on the number of shots fired. So the assault rifles like M416 or AKM will feel more accurate at lower frames. Most of these weapons are ideal for the frame rates between 30 and 60 fps where they will be least affected. So, if the frame rate is limited to an additional frame extra, chances that it will affect the recoil.

The flaw isn’t the only reason that you died last time. All other things—your skill level or equipped weapon, etc. would have to be equal for that to be the case. The odds of that happening in a given match are minimal. So if the frame rate is in sync with the weapon’s firing rate, the chances are that you might get better results.

PUBG is a top-rated game that offers extensive graphics with an immersive environment wherein an array of outfits and weapons are available for players to fight against each other.