Mar 23, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PODCAST | All you need to know about the Facebook data breach and Zuckerberg’s views

Facebook prohibits data to be passed on, transferred or sold to any advertising network, data network or any monetisation-related services. Listen in to the podcast.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The podcast talks about Cambridge Analytica (CA), the company accused of breaching Facebook user data and using it in their software to predict voter behaviour. The breach is said to have affected 50 million Facebook users.

Christopher Wylie blew the whistle and brought to light how CA collected and harvested user data. CA was allegedly part of United States President Donald Trump’s election campaign and may have even helped him win the election in November 2016.

Facebook claims that it is not a data breach by Cambridge Analytica as the social media giant regularly allows organisations to access user data for ‘academic purposes’ and that users consent to such access when they log-in to their Facebook account.

However, Facebook prohibits data to be passed on, transferred or sold to any advertising network, data network or any monetisation related services.

The alleged scandal may also have far-reaching effects in Indian politics as well.

Listen in to the podcast: 

