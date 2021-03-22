Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launched with 120Hz Displays, Snapdragon 800 Series SoCs: All you need to know

Poco recently launched two new smartphones globally. While the Poco X3 Pro is set to launch in India on March 30, the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 just dropped globally. Both devices are powered by Snapdragon 800 series chips and feature high-refresh-rate panels.

Poco X3 Pro Price and availability

The Poco X3 Pro’s price is set at EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 21,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256 model is set at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 25,800). Poco is also offering the phones at Early Bird prices – EUR 199 (Roughly Rs 17,200) for the 6GB/128GB model and EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 21,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Early Bird sale for the Poco X3 Pro will commence on March 24 and end on April 1 across Europe.

Poco F3 Price and availability

The Poco F3’s price is set at EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 30,150) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 34,450) configuration. Both Poco F3 variants are eligible for Early Bird prices, which bring the cost down by EUR 50 (Roughly Rs 4,350). The Early Bird sale for the Poco X3 Pro will commence on March 27 and end on April 6.

Poco X3 Pro Specs

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by an all-new 7nm Snapdragon 860 SoC with the Adreno 640 graphics. The device features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The Poco X3 Pro also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The display features DynamicSwitch to scale between 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The phone packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, with the adapter bundled in the box. It also opts for liquid cooling technology to keep the chipset cool while gaming.

For optics, the Poco X3 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture at the helm. The other cameras include an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The dot notch on the front houses a 20 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter. The Poco X3 Pro arrives in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue colour options.

Poco F3 Specs

The Poco F3 packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC and unlike the X3 Pro, it also supports 5G. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The F3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display boasts MEMC technology and is HDR10+ certified. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The Poco F3 comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The Poco F3 packs a 4,520 mAh battery with the same 33W adapter included in the box. On the back, the Poco F3 opts for a triple-camera setup, including a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary Sony IMX 582 sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP, f/2.4 Telemacro camera.

Additionally, there’s a dedicated microphone on the module for Audio Zoom. The hole punch camera cutout on the front houses the same selfie shooter as the Poco X3 Pro. The phone also features an X-axis vibration motor and the same liquid cooling tech as the Poco F3. The Poco F3 is available in Arctic White, Night Black, and Deep Ocean Blue colour options.