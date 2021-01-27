MARKET NEWS

Poco M3 launch in India confirmed through new teaser video

The Poco M3 packs a 6,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

Poco is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in India. In a new video, Poco teases the impending arrival of the Poco M3 in India. The Poco M3 will likely launch in India next month, although the company has not provided any details about the device.

However, the Poco M3 was unveiled globally in November 2020, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The Poco M3 will succeed the Poco M2, which arrived in India last September. Since its launch, Poco has shipped over a million units of the Poco M2.

Poco M3 Expected Price 

Poco M3’s price started from $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) globally. We expect the price of the Poco M3 in India to fall between the Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999. The Poco M3 arrived in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options globally.

Poco M3 Specs

The Poco M3 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The M3 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Poco M3 runs on Android with MIUI 12 for Poco on top, although the phone could launch in India with Android 11.

The Poco M3 has a massive island camera design on the back, which consists of a 48 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also offers expandable storage (up to 512GB) and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Jan 27, 2021 12:37 pm

