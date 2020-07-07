Poco M2 Pro launched in India with SD 720G, 48 MP quad-cameras, 5,020 mAh battery: All you need to know

Chinese device maker Poco just launched its second smartphone in India, the Poco M2 Pro. The smartphone arrives in India’s affordable smartphone space, more precisely in the sub-15K price segment. The Poco M2 Pro offers a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, a large display, a sizeable battery with fast charging support, and a quad-camera setup.

Poco M2 Pro Price

The Poco M2 Pro is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The phone is available in two other variants, including a 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, which cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Poco M2 Pro Availability

The latest Poco phone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on July 14 at 12 pm. The Poco M2 Pro features a two-tone finish and is available in three colour options – Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Poco M2 Pro Specifications

The Poco M2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot (Up to 512GB). The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Poco M2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout, which houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the phone boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Poco M2 Pro is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back and features a plastic frame. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Other connectivity options include a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, and a USB Type-C port. The phone arrives with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.