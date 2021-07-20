MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco F3 GT full specifications revealed through official Flipkart page, ahead of July 23 launch

While the price of the device hasn’t been revealed, we got a hint that it will likely debut in the sub-30K segment in a previous report.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

Poco is all set to launch the F3 GT in India on July 23. The Poco F3 GT is set to be the most premium smartphone in the Poco lineup in the country. While Poco had revealed key details about the device in the past, the phone has now been listed on Flipkart, giving us an in-depth look at its spec sheet.

Going by the dedicated Flipkart page, it seems clear that the Poco F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was unveiled in China earlier this year. The page reveals the Poco F3 GT’s switches on the side that pops up shoulder buttons for gaming. Other design and built elements confirmed included the 8.3 mm thick aluminum alloy frame.

The Poco F3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Additionally, it will use a large vapour chamber and graphite heat sink for optimal cooling during long gaming sessions. The phone will also feature UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco F3 GT will pack a 5,065 mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver up to two days of battery life. Charging support isn’t mentioned but the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition supported 67W fast-charging.

The Poco F3 GT will also sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass. For optics, the Poco F3 GT gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The front camera is expected to pack a 16 MP sensor.

Poco previously announced that the F3 GT would get an anti-fingerprint matte finish and a “slipstream design”. The phone also features dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Close

Related stories

The launch event for the Poco F3 GT will take place on July 23 at 12:00 noon in India. While the price of the device hasn’t been revealed, we got a hint that it will likely debut in the sub-30K segment in a previous report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Flipkart #Poco #smartphones
first published: Jul 20, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.