Poco F3 GT full specifications revealed through official Flipkart page, ahead of July 23 launch

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

Poco is all set to launch the F3 GT in India on July 23. The Poco F3 GT is set to be the most premium smartphone in the Poco lineup in the country. While Poco had revealed key details about the device in the past, the phone has now been listed on Flipkart, giving us an in-depth look at its spec sheet.

Going by the dedicated Flipkart page, it seems clear that the Poco F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was unveiled in China earlier this year. The page reveals the Poco F3 GT’s switches on the side that pops up shoulder buttons for gaming. Other design and built elements confirmed included the 8.3 mm thick aluminum alloy frame.

The Poco F3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Additionally, it will use a large vapour chamber and graphite heat sink for optimal cooling during long gaming sessions. The phone will also feature UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco F3 GT will pack a 5,065 mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver up to two days of battery life. Charging support isn’t mentioned but the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition supported 67W fast-charging.

The Poco F3 GT will also sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass. For optics, the Poco F3 GT gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The front camera is expected to pack a 16 MP sensor.

Poco previously announced that the F3 GT would get an anti-fingerprint matte finish and a “slipstream design”. The phone also features dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.