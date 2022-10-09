English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Can strong Q2 business update turn the tide for Paytm?
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable come to Xbox Game Pass in January

    Persona 4 Golden was previously released on Steam in 2020

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Atlus)

    (Image Courtesy: Atlus)

    Atlus, the subsidiary Sega game studio and creators of the popular Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series of games, have announced that both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be coming to modern consoles and Xbox Game Pass in January next year.

    Shin Megami Tensei and its spin-off series Persona, are beloved JPRGs with a huge cult following. In 2020, Atlus released the definitive version of Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam, and it currently enjoys an 'overwhelmingly positive' rating, based on more than 50,000 user reviews.

    During the recently concluded Tokyo Game Show, Atlus announced that it will be bringing the latest Persona game, Persona 5 Royal, to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Store, Steam, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch on October 21. They also promised an update on the older Persona games at the show.

    Now the company has announced via a tweet that definitive versions of both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be coming to the modern generation of consoles.

    Persona 5 Royal will be the first game to come out on October 21, 2022, followed by both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on January 19, 2023. This will make it easier for newer players to discover the popular Life simulation/Monster collecting series of JRPGs.

    Close

    Related stories

    Before the re-releases were announced, Persona 3 Portable was relegated to the defunct PS Vita console and Persona 5 Royal was only available on the PlayStation 4. Persona 4 Golden, another PS Vita title, was the only game to release for PCs in 2020.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Atlus #Microsoft #Persona 3 Portable #Persona 4 Golden #Persona 5 Royal #Xbox game pass
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.