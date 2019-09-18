App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Money: Minting the future of wealth management

Pravin Jadhav, MD & CEO, Paytm Money, talks about how technology is driving business growth for his company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Money is a technology company doing finance, rather than a finance company doing technology, says Pravin Jadhav, who was recently elevated as manging director and chief executive officer of Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that operates Paytm.

In this video, Jadhav talks about how the Paytm Money platform was built with a completely unconventional approach to technology. “While building the app, we focused on simplicity and we took out all the biases that anyone will have while building a product,” he adds.

Paytm Money today does around 5000 new SIP registrations per day and contributes to about 40% of all Mutual Fund SIP registrations made via direct mode. Going forward, the company plans to aggressively ramp up its mutual funds business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Paytm Money #video

