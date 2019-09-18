Paytm Money: Minting the future of wealth management

Paytm Money is a technology company doing finance, rather than a finance company doing technology, says Pravin Jadhav, who was recently elevated as manging director and chief executive officer of Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that operates Paytm.

In this video, Jadhav talks about how the Paytm Money platform was built with a completely unconventional approach to technology. “While building the app, we focused on simplicity and we took out all the biases that anyone will have while building a product,” he adds.