Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro officially teased with gradient finish and triple-camera setup

Recent Weibo post leaks full spec sheet of the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Oppo unveiled the Reno3 Pro in India in March this year. It has only been two months since then, and it already looks like the company is gearing up to launch the next phone under the Reno brand. The Chinese smartphone maker recently teased a video of the upcoming Reno4 on its official Weibo handle.

The text in the post and the video confirms that we will see an Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro. The video suggests that the Reno4 Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back. At least one of the three cameras will support “Ultra Steady” video recording. We can also see the gradient finish with the text “Reno Glow” engraved on the back. Lastly, the mysterious fourth sensor on the camera module looks more like a laser focus.

Apart from the teaser video, not much about the Reno4 series has been revealed. However, a recent Weibo post has leaked the entire spec sheet of both Reno4 devices. The spec sheet indicates that both the Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Both phones are expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The post also suggests that the Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, while the standard Reno4 will use a flat 6.43-inch AMOLED screen. The Reno4 Pro will weigh 172 grams, while the vanilla Reno4 is expected to weigh 183 grams.

In terms of optics, both phones will utilise a triple-camera setup on the back. However, that is where the differences end. On Reno4 Pro, Oppo opts for a 48-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, 12-megapixel dedicated snapper for low-light video, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The Reno4, on the other hand, will also use a 48-megapixel main shooter but looses out on OIS. The main camera will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the Reno4 Pro will utilise a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Reno4 gets a 32-megapixel camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro will arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, while the standard Reno4 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. At least some of the leaked specs seem to be in line with Oppo’s teaser video.

First Published on May 26, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

