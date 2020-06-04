App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro launch tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Both phones opt for a triple-camera setup on the back with 'Ultra Steady Video' recording.

Carlsen Martin

Oppo is launching two new devices under its Reno series on June 5. The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be launched in China on June 5 in the mid-range 5G smartphone space. A Chinese website has unveiled a few details about the device, including its design and memory options.

In terms of design, the Reno4 series features a gradient finish with the 'Reno Glow' text on the back, while the 'Pro' version of the phone gets a curved glass design. The phone also gets a hole-punch camera cutout on the front. Both phones opt for a triple-camera setup on the back with 'Ultra Steady Video' recording.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro will arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, while the standard Reno4 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Previous reports have suggested that the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Both phones are also expected to use an OLED panel.

The triple-camera setup on the Reno4 Pro will compromise of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with OIS. The main camera will be accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel snapper for low-light video recording. The standard Oppo Reno4 has 48-megapixel primary camera without OIS as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The report also suggests the Reno4 will utilise a 32-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the main camera on the Reno4 Pro gets a single 32-megapixel selfie shooter. While there is no confirmation whether the Reno4 series will arrive in India, Oppo has unveiled the Reno, Reno2, and Reno3 series in the countries, making it likely that the Reno4 would debut in India.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

