Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro with 5G and triple-camera setup to launch on June 4

The Reno4 series phones are expected to pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Carlsen Martin

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new Reno smartphone line up this week. The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro will be unveiled on June 4 in China. The phones will arrive in the mid-range smartphone market and offer 5G connectivity. Despite its June 4 launch, almost all the details of the Oppo Reno4 series has been revealed through either leaks or official teasers.

The Oppo Reno4 series will have a gradient finish with text 'Oppo Glow' on the back. The Reno4 phones will sport an OLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout, while at least one of the two phones will have a curved screen. The camera on the Reno4 Pro will also support 'Ultra Steady Video' recording.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro will arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, while the standard Reno4 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The Reno4 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem.

We previously reported that the Reno4 Pro would utilise a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with OIS at the helm. The other two sensors will include a 12-megapixel snapper for low-light video and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The standard Reno4 uses a 48-megapixel primary sensor without OIS as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Reno4 Pro will weigh 172 grams, while the vanilla Reno4 is expected to weigh 183 grams. The phone will sport blue and red colour options. Oppo has also posted a video that showcases some key aspects of the Reno4 series.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

