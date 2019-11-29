Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to pack 4,025 mAh battery and curved edge OLED display

Oppo is gearing up to launch another 5G smartphone this December. The Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G will follow the Reno 5G as the company's second handset to feature the next-generation cellular network technology. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is expected to be the company's first dual-mode 5G smartphone.



In answer to some comments - OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G has a 4025mAh battery, matching users needs of power and speed even with it's thickness of 7.7mm.

— Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 29, 2019

The device is likely to sport a curved edge OLED display and flaunt a glass body with a 7.7 mm thickness. Oppo VP Brian Shen recently put out a tweet confirming the thickness of the phone as well as the 4,025 mAh battery. In comparison, the Reno Ace and Reno2 lineups pack 4,000 mAh batteries and feature a thickness of 8.7mm and 9.5mm, respectively.

Renders on the front of the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G have already surfaced online. According to the render, the Oppo’s next 5G handset will sport a punch-hole FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Several reports also suggest that the new Reno3 Pro 5G will come with a mid-range Snapdragon 5G SoC, presumably the Snapdragon 735 chipset.

The Reno3 Pro 5G may feature a quad-camera setup with a possible 60-megapixel Sony sensor at the helm. The punch-hole notch could also house a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Oppo's second 5G smartphone will run on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.