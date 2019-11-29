App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to pack 4,025 mAh battery and curved edge OLED display

Oppo VP Brian Shen recently put out a tweet confirming the thickness of the phone as well as the 4,025 mAh battery.

Carlsen Martin

Oppo is gearing up to launch another 5G smartphone this December. The Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G will follow the Reno 5G as the company's second handset to feature the next-generation cellular network technology. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is expected to be the company's first dual-mode 5G smartphone.

The device is likely to sport a curved edge OLED display and flaunt a glass body with a 7.7 mm thickness. Oppo VP Brian Shen recently put out a tweet confirming the thickness of the phone as well as the 4,025 mAh battery. In comparison, the Reno Ace and Reno2 lineups pack 4,000 mAh batteries and feature a thickness of 8.7mm and 9.5mm, respectively.

Renders on the front of the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G have already surfaced online. According to the render, the Oppo’s next 5G handset will sport a punch-hole FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Several reports also suggest that the new Reno3 Pro 5G will come with a mid-range Snapdragon 5G SoC, presumably the Snapdragon 735 chipset.

The Reno3 Pro 5G may feature a quad-camera setup with a possible 60-megapixel Sony sensor at the helm. The punch-hole notch could also house a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Oppo's second 5G smartphone will run on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

Close
Pricing of the upcoming Reno3 Pro 5G is expected to fall between the Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 mark in Chinese markets. Oppo could also launch a standard Reno3 alongside its Pro counterpart. We expect more details about the Reno3 Pro 5G to surface in the days leading up to its release.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #5G #Oppo #smartphones

