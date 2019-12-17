App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to get Snapdragon 765G SoC and 90Hz AMOLED panel

The page also revealed details about the Reno 3 5G.

Carlsen Martin

2019 may have kick-started the 5G revolution. However, it has taken until December of the same year to bring 5G connectivity to mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, and Vivo recently dropped affordable 5G handsets in China while Realme has confirmed a 5G device will come in January 2020.

But we haven’t reached 2020 yet, and Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno3 series on December 26. According to the company’s official Reno3 page, both the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro will offer 5G connectivity. The page also details the front and back of the device, chipset, battery and design of the Reno3 series.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G sports a Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will feature curved edges and a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. On the back, the Reno3 Pro 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The Reno3 Pro is 7.7mm thick and weighs 171 grams. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset that features an integrated 5G modem. The Reno3 Pro 5G also opts for a 4,025 mAh battery. The device is expected to arrive in two variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

Oppo will also launch the vanilla Reno3 along with its 5G counterpart. According to the Reno3 5G page, the Reno3 5G will get a similar quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The major difference between the two phones appears to be design and display. The Reno3 5G doesn’t get the curvature on the edges of the screen and a waterdrop notch, and the refresh rate may also be limited to 60Hz. The Reno3 5G will be available in two variants – 12GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The Reno3 and Reno3 Pro 5G will arrive in four colour options – Sunrise Impression, Misty White, Moon Night Black, and Blue Starry Night.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #5G #Oppo #smartphones

