Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India with Android 13, triple camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC

Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The Android 13 handset has a triple camera module, and a glow design back cover that Oppo says has been etched with pyramid-shaped crystals at a microscopic level.

Besides the smartphone, Oppo launched the Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G pricing and availability

The Reno 8T 5G will be available in sunrise gold, and midnight gold color variants in India, and will be sold online on Flipkart, Oppo's official online store, and authorized retail outlets starting from February 10th. The phone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Customers can avail 10 percent cashback and no-cost EMIs for 6 months on ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Yes, IDFC, One Card, AU Small Finance, and IndusInd Bank cards.

You can also get up to Rs 2000 off when you exchange your old phone, and a flat Rs 1000 loyalty bonus when you upgrade your Oppo phone through Cashify.

If you buy the phone online, you can exchange your old phone for up to Rs 3000 off, and 10 percent instant bank discount on Kotak, HDFC, Yes and SBI bank cards. You will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 earbuds will be priced at Rs 2999 and will be available for purchase on Oppo's online store. If you buy the earbuds offline, you can get Rs 500 off till February 16th.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412) and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has Adreno GPU for graphics. The phone also utilize virtual RAM for expansion.

The phone ships with Google's Android 13 OS out of the box, with Oppo's custom ColorOS 13.1 skin on top. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports 5G, and 4G LTE networks. The Reno 8T 5G has a 4800mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 108-megapixel camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a micro lens camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for snaps.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds have 13.4mm drivers, and an IP54 rating for water resistance, which means it can withstand limited amounts of dust and other particles, along with being protected from water sprays from all directions.

The earbuds have the Cadence HiFi 5 DSP for richer speech recognition and voice chats, and supports the SBC and AAC codecs. It connects to a smartphone with Bluetooth 5.2 and can be paired with up to two devices at the same time.