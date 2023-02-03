English
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India with Android 13, triple camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC

    The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved display and a 108-megapixel camera

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Oppo)

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The Android 13 handset has a triple camera module, and a glow design back cover that Oppo says has been etched with pyramid-shaped crystals at a microscopic level.

    Besides the smartphone, Oppo launched the Enco Air 3 TWS earbuds.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 240W Charging, RGB LED Light launching on February 9 

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G pricing and availability