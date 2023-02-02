Realme GT Neo 5 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 240W Charging, RGB LED Light launching on February 9

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G is set to make its debut in China next week. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to debut as the first smartphone to support 240W wired charging.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is launching in China on February 9. Realme is also expected to showcase the GT Neo 5 and its charging capabilities at MWC 2023. Realme recently teased key specifications of the GT Neo 5, showcasing the phone in a new Purple Fantasy colour option.

The teaser also reveals an RGB LED light within the camera island. The light also has an iconic ‘Dare to Leap’ branding and sits on the right of the two circular camera modules within the square camera island. Realme has also confirmed the triple-camera setup on the back of the GT Neo 5.

At the helm of the camera setup sits a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will likely be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on the Realme GT Neo 5.

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G will also feature a matte textured back that uses AG glass technology. The Realme GT Neo 5 is also expected to sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Some reports also suggest that the device will come with 160W charging as well.

Read More