English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Full specs compared

    What are the differences between the three Galaxy S23 smartphones?

    Carlsen Martin
    February 02, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently hit global and Indian markets. The new S23 series brings three new smartphones to the fray, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But how do these phones compare? Let’s find out:

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23+

    Galaxy S23Galaxy S23+Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
    6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+
    8GB LPDDR5 RAM8GB LPDDR5 RAM12GB LPDDR5 RAM
    128GB/256GB/512GB Storage256GB/512GB Storage256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
    50 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras50 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras200 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto + 10 MP (10x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras
    12 MP Front Camera12 MP Front Camera12 MP Front Camera
    3,900 mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, 10W Wireless Charging Support4,700 mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging Support5,000 mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging Support
    Android 13, One UI 5.1Android 13, One UI 5.1Android 13, One UI 5.1
    Starting Price Rs 74,999Starting Price Rs 94,999Starting Price Rs 1,24,999
    What are the differences between the three Galaxy S23 smartphones?

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ more or less sport the same specs, although the ‘Plus’ model features a larger battery and screen. However, the big differences come with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    First off, the ‘Ultra’ model features a higher screen resolution, while the panel can also scale between 1Hz to 120Hz as opposed to 48Hz to 120Hz on the vanilla and Plus S23 models. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets stylus support and noticeable curvature on the screen.

    While all three phones use the same custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the ‘Ultra’ model gets a little more RAM. Moreover, it also has a bigger battery than both the S23 and S23+. While all three phones support 10W wireless charging, the vanilla S23 is limited to 25W wired charging as opposed to the 45W on the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus.