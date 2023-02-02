Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Full specs compared

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently hit global and Indian markets. The new S23 series brings three new smartphones to the fray, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But how do these phones compare? Let’s find out:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display, 120Hz, HDR10+ 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB/512GB Storage 256GB/512GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Storage 50 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras 50 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras 200 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide + 10 MP (3x Zoom) Telephoto + 10 MP (10x Zoom) Telephoto Rear Cameras 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Front Camera 3,900 mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, 10W Wireless Charging Support 4,700 mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging Support 5,000 mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging Support Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Starting Price Rs 74,999 Starting Price Rs 94,999 Starting Price Rs 1,24,999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ more or less sport the same specs, although the ‘Plus’ model features a larger battery and screen. However, the big differences come with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

First off, the ‘Ultra’ model features a higher screen resolution, while the panel can also scale between 1Hz to 120Hz as opposed to 48Hz to 120Hz on the vanilla and Plus S23 models. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets stylus support and noticeable curvature on the screen.

While all three phones use the same custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the ‘Ultra’ model gets a little more RAM. Moreover, it also has a bigger battery than both the S23 and S23+. While all three phones support 10W wireless charging, the vanilla S23 is limited to 25W wired charging as opposed to the 45W on the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a new 200 MP camera sensor at the helm, which is a set up from last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also has the second 10 MP telephoto camera that is capable of 10x optical zoom.

