Oppo Reno 6 goes on sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs, offers

Oppo Reno 6 was launched earlier this month in India and the under-Rs 30,000 smartphone goes on sale from July 29. Oppo Reno 6 price in India is set at Rs 29,990 for the single 8GB+128GB storage option. It competes against the likes of Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, OnePlus Nord 2 and other premium smartphones.

Oppo Reno 6 sale in India

The Reno 6 goes on sale via Flipkart. It is also available for purchase offline. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in two colours—aurora and stellar black.

As part of the sale offers, customers can avail up to Rs 3,000 cashback on transactions made through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit or debit cards till July 31. There is also a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on the purchase of the Reno 6 5G in India.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

The Oppo Reno6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.3. The Reno6 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

For optics, the Reno6 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. The handset features an in-display fingerprint reader and weighs 182 grams.