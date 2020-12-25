Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price, specifications unveiled at launch event in China

File image: Oppo Reno5 Pro+

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ was unveiled at launch event in China. The premium Reno 5 series smartphone comes with flagship specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 50MP quad-camera setup and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price

Oppo also announced the price for the Reno 5 Pro+ in the Chinese market. The smartphone comes in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000). The 12GB + 256GB model has a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,700). The device was launched in two colours -- blue and black.

A special edition Reno 5 Pro+ was also launched in partnership with artist Joshua Vides. This special model has a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,700) and comes with 12GB + 256GB memory.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device comes with a 90Hz refresh rate screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Reno 5 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage.

The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It is paired with a 16MP ultrawide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 13MP telephoto shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter.

For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP f/2.4 front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, etc. On the software side, the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ will run on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top.