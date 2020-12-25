MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price, specifications unveiled at launch event in China

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched in China comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 50MP quad-camera setup and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 08:41 AM IST
File image: Oppo Reno5 Pro+

File image: Oppo Reno5 Pro+

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ was unveiled at launch event in China. The premium Reno 5 series smartphone comes with flagship specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 50MP quad-camera setup and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price

Oppo also announced the price for the Reno 5 Pro+ in the Chinese market. The smartphone comes in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000). The 12GB + 256GB model has a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,700). The device was launched in two colours -- blue and black.

A special edition Reno 5 Pro+ was also launched in partnership with artist Joshua Vides. This special model has a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,700) and comes with 12GB + 256GB memory.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications

Close

Related stories

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device comes with a 90Hz refresh rate screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Reno 5 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage.

The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It is paired with a 16MP ultrawide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 13MP telephoto shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter.

For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP f/2.4 front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, etc. On the software side, the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ will run on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro is expected to launch soon in India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones #Technology
first published: Dec 25, 2020 08:41 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.