Oppo Reno 5 Pro launch in India tipped; likely to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Oppo Reno 5 India launch details have been tipped. The company launched the Reno 5 series earlier this month in China. Among the two smartphones launched, the Reno 5 Pro is expected to launch in India very soon.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro India launch leak has been tipped by Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings. The tipster claims that Oppo will host the Reno 5 Pro launch in India very soon. He further expects the Reno 5 Pro India variant to have the same specifications as the China variant. This means that the Reno 5 Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

It is also possible that the company could make some tweaks in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro India variant. Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Reno4 Pro in India with a Snapdragon 720G processor, compared to Snapdragon 765G chip found on the Chinese variant. Sharma’s tweet suggests that the company is likely to bring the Reno 5 Pro in India with the same spec-sheet as the Chinese variant.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price is set at CNY 3,400 (Roughly Rs 38,300) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back CNY 3,800 (Roughly Rs 42,800). The Reno 5 Pro arrives in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, Star Wish Red, and Galaxy into a Dream colour options.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device arrives with up to 256GB of storage, which is not expandable. It also packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the Reno 5 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup, which comprises of a 64 MP f/1.7 primary shooter with EIS. The main camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro boots on Android 11-based Color OS 11.1 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.