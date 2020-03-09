Oppo Find X2 Pro has the best camera on a smartphone according to DxOMark

DxOMark camera reviews are often considered the gold standard by which smartphone or any cameras are judged. Huawei, Apple and Samsung have recently dominated top spots on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras. However, last year, Xiaomi broke into this largely exclusive list with the Mi Note 10 Pro or Mi CC9 Pro Premium by opting for 108-megapixel Penta camera setup.

Last month, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G was dethroned by Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro, and now, yet another Chinese player has found its way to the top spot of DxOMark’s best smartphone camera list. The recently launched Oppo Find X2 Pro managed a score of 124 points, putting it on par with Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro.

The Find X2 Pro managed to surpass phones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. Oppo revealed two new devices with the “Find” name, both debuting with flagship specs and a premium price tag.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs three cameras on the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, 48-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 lens and a 13-megapixel periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s rear camera setup scored 134 points for photographic skills and 104 points on the video front.

DxOMark praised the Find X2 Pro for being able to deliver excellent balanced performance, resulting in the top scores we’ve seen in almost all Photo and Video sub-categories. DxOMark also observed that the Find X2 Pro is able to autofocus on objects almost instantaneously.