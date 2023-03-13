Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India revealed: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was first unveiled in the Chinese market back in December 2022. Oppo’s first clamshell foldable smartphone only hit global markets in February 2023 and the phone is now making its way to India. Now, after nearly a month of waiting, Oppo has finally disclosed the Find N2 Flip’s price in the country.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The flip smartphone is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be purchased through Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and other retail channels.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Offers

Customers can get it for as low as INR 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives. Customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on cards from select banks. Additionally, Oppo customers can avail an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

For optics, the Find N2 Flip gets a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with a Hasselblad 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to the large cover screen.

The smartphone sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen’s refresh rate can scale between 1Hz and 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there’s a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The outer display can be used as a viewfinder for selfies, to check certain apps such as the weather, and even to change some settings on the device. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box; Oppo promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams, and measures 16mm thick when folded.