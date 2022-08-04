Oppo A77 4G launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 33W Fast-Charging, 50 MP Dual Cameras

Oppo recently dropped a new affordable smartphone in India. The Oppo A77 debuted as a 4G version of the Oppo A77 5G that was unveiled in the country back in June.

Oppo A77 Price India

The Oppo A77 4G price in India is set at Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration. As part of a launch offer, Oppo is offering buyers a 10 percent cashback with ICICI Bank Card transactions. The phone is already available for purchase in India.

Oppo A77 Specs

The Oppo A77 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Oppo A77 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The A77 4G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging support. The phone boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. For optics, the Oppo A77 gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

On the front, the phone opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The Oppo A77 also boasts dual stereo speakers, 4GB of virtual RAM, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and more. The Oppo A77 comes in Sunset Orange and Sky Blue colour options.