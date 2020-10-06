172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-a73-launches-as-a-rebranded-oppo-f17-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-662-soc-16mp-quad-camera-setup-5927401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A73 launches as a rebranded Oppo F17 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 16MP quad-camera setup

The pricing details of the Oppo A73 have not been revealed.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo has unveiled A73 smartphone in Tunisia. The new Oppo smartphone is a rebranded version of the Oppo F17 launched earlier this year in India alongside the Oppo F17 Pro (review). Key Oppo A73 specifications include a 16MP quad-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Oppo A73 specifications

As mentioned earlier, Oppo A73 launched in Tunisia is a rebranded Oppo F17. The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. The smartphone has thin bezels, except the chin which is slightly thicker.

Under the hood, Oppo A73 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone also packs a 4,015 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor. The other three cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and two 2MP depth sensors.

For selfies, Oppo A73 features a 16MP front camera. It boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

The pricing details of the Oppo A73 have not been revealed. Oppo F17 price in India starts at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available in India for Rs 19,990. It is available in three colours - Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Oppo #Oppo A73 #Oppo F17 #smartphones

