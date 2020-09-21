Oppo F17 sale in India today: Check price, specifications, features

Oppo F17 sale in India starts today (September 21). Oppo claims, the Oppo F17, launched alongside the Oppo F17 Pro (review) as part of the F17 series, is the sleekest phone of 2020. For a smartphone under Rs 20,000, Oppo F17 competes against the likes of Realme 7 Pro (Review), Poco X2 (review), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Galaxy M31s, etc.

Oppo F17 price in India

Oppo F17 price in India starts at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available in India for Rs 19,990. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 will be available for purchase via online and offline channels with various cashback and EMI offers.

It will be available in three colours - Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 specifications include a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup.

You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17. Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

Oppo F17 boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2.