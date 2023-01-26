English
    OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more

    OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 26, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
    The official page for OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event also has a tablet-sized box at the bottom stating, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes”

    OnePlus recently announced the launch of yet another product in India at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. The OnePlus Pad appears to be joining the ranks of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV at its flagship event next month.


    While the OnePlus Pad has not officially been teased yet, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently uploaded a tweet stating that a new OnePlus tablet could be coming to India on February 7.

    However, the official page for OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event also has a tablet-sized box at the bottom stating, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes” under the ‘what more can you expect’ section. The new OnePlus Pad will be the first Android tablet from the company in India, although its specifications are unknown.