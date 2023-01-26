OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more

The official page for OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event also has a tablet-sized box at the bottom stating, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes”

OnePlus recently announced the launch of yet another product in India at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. The OnePlus Pad appears to be joining the ranks of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV at its flagship event next month.

While the OnePlus Pad has not officially been teased yet, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently uploaded a tweet stating that a new OnePlus tablet could be coming to India on February 7.



OnePlus might launch Tablet in India on 7 February, 2023, alongwith OnePlus 11 5G, 11R 5G, Buds Pro 2, & OnePlus 65" TV.

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 25, 2023

However, the official page for OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event also has a tablet-sized box at the bottom stating, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes” under the ‘what more can you expect’ section. The new OnePlus Pad will be the first Android tablet from the company in India, although its specifications are unknown.

The launch comes at a time where several smartphone OEMs have began upping their tablet game in the country. Last year, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Nokia, and Oppo made their presence felt in India’s tablet market. And now it seems like OnePlus is joining the fray. We will provide more details on the OnePlus Pad as more news emerges.

OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six. These products include the flagship OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV. Moreover, the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Keyboard will be firsts for the Indian market, while the OnePlus 11R will aim to offer flagship performance at a competitive price.