OnePlus 11 price in India leaked ahead of February 7 launch; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 pricing also revealed

The OnePlus 11 5G launch in India is taking place on February 7. OnePlus will also unveil a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, alongside its flagship smartphone. Now, new details have emerged about the OnePlus 11 5G price in India and the OnePlus Pro 2 price in India.

OnePlus 11 Price in India

According to a report by Pricebaba, the OnePlus 11 price in India will start from Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant. Additionally, the 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations for the OnePlus 11 5G will be priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively. For comparison, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro price in India started from Rs 66,999 at the time of its launch.

The report further noted that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in India would be set at Rs 11,999, while OnePlus’ inaugural keyboard will be priced at Rs 9,999 during its launch. Additionally, Pricebaba’s sources have also revealed that Red Cable Club members will receive special discounts on pre-booking the OnePlus keyboard.

The OnePlus 11 5G was first unveiled in China earlier this month and featured a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 48,000). This suggests that the price mentioned in Pricebaba’s report might be accurate. The OnePlus 11 is available in Instant Blue and Endless Black options.

Read More

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology. The curved screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a pixel density of 525 PPI. The display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection.