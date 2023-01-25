OnePlus 11R launch in India confirmed for February 7 alongside OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard

The OnePlus 11 5G is arriving in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Now, it appears that another device might be joining the fray on February 7, namely ‘the OnePlus 11R’.

The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 11R India launch is taking place on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The confirmation comes less than a day after OnePlus announced the debut of the Q2 Pro TV at its February 7 launch event.



Fast just got fastR. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2023

The teaser image doesn't give us much in terms of details for the OnePlus 11R, apart from its silver colour scheme. However, images of the OnePlus 11R along with its specifications have been leaked in the past

OnePlus 11R Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 11R could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top.

