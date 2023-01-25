English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus 11R launch in India confirmed for February 7 alongside OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard

    The One Plus 11R India launch confirmation comes less than a day after OnePlus announced the that the Q2 Pro TV would also be arriving at its flagship event.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 25, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11 5G is arriving in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Now, it appears that another device might be joining the fray on February 7, namely ‘the OnePlus 11R’.


    The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 11R India launch is taking place on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The confirmation comes less than a day after OnePlus announced the debut of the Q2 Pro TV at its February 7 launch event.


    The teaser image doesn't give us much in terms of details for the OnePlus 11R, apart from its silver colour scheme. However, images of the OnePlus 11R along with its specifications have been leaked in the past.

    OnePlus 11R Expected Specifications