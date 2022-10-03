OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India with 105 sports modes, AMOLED display, IP68 rating

OnePlus has officially unveiled the first smartwatch under the Nord brand in India. The OnePlus Nord Watch is an affordable smartwatch with an AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, 105 sports modes, built-in GPS, lasting battery life, and more.

OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. The Nord smartwatch is available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The OnePlus Nord Watch can be purchased from Amazon India, the OnePlus store, OnePlus Experience stores, and authorised retailers as early as tomorrow, October 4.

OnePlus Nord Watch Features

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368 x 448 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch also features a peak brightness of 500 nits. OnePlus’ latest smartwatch also has in-built GPS and a 3-axis accelerometer. The Nord Watch supports blood oxygen SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking.

Additionally, the Nord Watch also has heart rate and stress monitoring as well as menstrual cycle tracking for women. OnePlus says that the Nord Watch can automatically detect some activities and has 105 sports modes. The OnePlus Nord Watch packs a 230 mAh battery that is charged through a magnetic cable.

OnePlus also claims that the Nord Watch can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The Nord Watch is made of a zinc alloy and plastic with silicone straps. It also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Nord Watch supports Bluetooth 5.2 and is compatible with devices running Android 6 and iOS 11 and above.