OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications leaked; India launch later this year

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India launch is expected to take place during the first half of 2022.

The specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is rumoured to launch in India in the coming weeks, have been leaked online. While there is no official word on the Nord CE 2 Lite’s India launch, a report has listed some of the specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

Leaked OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications by OnLeaks and SmartPrix reveal that the device will have a 6.59-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. The “Fluid” display will come with high refresh rate support. We can expect it to come with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is also likely to feature an AMOLED panel.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite camera module will feature a 64MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also pack a 5000 mAh battery. It will come with 33W fast charging support. There will also be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC that will power the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The same chip is found on the Moto G71 and is rumoured to feature on the Realme 9 Pro as well.

The device will likely come with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. Based on the leaked specifications, we can expect the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India to be around Rs 20,000. The company is yet to confirm the official launch date. However, the phone could launch during the first half of 2022.