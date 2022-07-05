OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India; Check price, offers

The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at 12 noon on July 5th, through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorized offline retailers.

The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

From July 5 to July 11, 2022, ICICI Bank card holders can get an instant Rs. 1,500 discount on the retail price. This offer is applicable online and offline at selected retail partners like Vijay Sales, Croma and others.

In our review, we found that while the phone doesn't excel at any particular thing, it made up for it by being more than the sum of its parts. We concluded that customers looking for a good Android smartphone under Rs. 30,000 cannot go wrong with the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The panel also supports HDR10+ and has a pixel density of 409 ppi.

It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC, that has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

When it comes to cameras, the smartphone has a triple camera module on the back with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide optics, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.

As for the UI, the Nord 2T features the company's Oxygen OS 12.1 skin, based on Android 12. The Nord 2T is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W wired, fast-charging that we found could charge the phone to 100% in 30 minutes.