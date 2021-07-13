OnePlus Nord 2 display render image reveals hole-punch cutout; other specs leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India is slated for July 22. The new OnePlus smartphone will take on the likes of Realme X7 Max and the upcoming POCO F3 GT alongside the Mi 11X, iQOO 7, etc. OnePlus has confirmed some of the Nord 2 specifications ahead of the launch. A new report has leaked the device’s display render, confirming the hole-punch design.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The HDR10+ display will support a Full HD+ resolution. A leaked render by 91Mobiles confirms that the device will have a single hole-punch camera on the front for selfies, unlike the original Nord (Review). The display cutout will be on the top left corner. It is likely to house a 32MP front camera sensor.

The new leak corroborates the previously leaked OnePlus Nord 2 design renders. OnePlus has also confirmed the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset under the hood. While we have seen the Dimnesity 1200 SoC on the Realme X7 Max (Review), OnePlus says that it has closely worked with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

The leaked renders also reveal that the Nord 2 will have a rectangular camera module on the back with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review). It is likely to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.