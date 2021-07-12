OnePlus Nord 2 specifications confirmed ahead of July 22 India launch event

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have been teased. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will debut on June 22. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some of the device’s key features.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. The company has already confirmed that the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset under the hood. While we have seen the Dimnesity 1200 SoC on the Realme X7 Max (Review), OnePlus says that it has closely worked with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

Other OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have leaked in the past. The recently leaked OnePlus Nord 2 design renders revealed that the phone will sport a single hole punch cutout on the top-left corner of the flat display. It has a rectangular camera module on the back with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review).

The rumour mill also claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.