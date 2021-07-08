OnePlus Nord 2 launch date accidentally confirmed, to feature Dimensity 1200 AI chip

OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is the same lens used on the OnePlus 9 Pro ultrawide camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date has been accidentally confirmed. The company has briefly teased the July 22 launch date of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Ahead of the launch, it has also revealed the device’s performance unit details.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a custom MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset under the hood. While we have seen the Dimnesity 1200 SoC on the Realme X7 Max (Review), OnePlus says that it has closely worked with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

The device’s processor will use AI to enhance the camera, display, and gaming performance. OnePlus states that the Nord 2 will offer a premium camera experience and an excellent viewing experience. The upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will also come with improved heat management and a smooth gaming experience, the company claims.

Other OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have leaked in the past. The recently leaked OnePlus Nord 2 design renders revealed that the phone will sport a single hole punch cutout on the top-left corner of the flat display. It has a rectangular camera module on the back with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review).

The rumour mill also claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other leaked OnePlus Nord 2 specifications include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.