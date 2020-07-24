App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus accidentally exposes customer data for the second time in less than a year

The company sent out a mass mailer for a research study to a select number of users while exposing the email IDs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is yet again in the news. No, not for the OnePlus Nord launch, but for accidentally exposing customer data. The smartphone giant reportedly revealed customer emails to hundreds.

The company sent out a mass mailer for a research study to a select number of users. While there is no harm in sending emails, the problem began when the company chose to add the email ids in the ‘To’ section of the email instead of BCC.

While the exact number of users affected in this goof-up is currently unknown, one among the listed told Android Police that the number is in “hundreds”.

Close

OnePlus has had a history with data breaches and exposure. The company, in November 2019, confirmed a system breach, resulting in unauthorised access to certain order information. The security breach has exposed user data, including names, emails, shipping addresses, and contact numbers.

related news

Another significant data breach in January 2018 leaked the credit card information of nearly 40,000 OnePlus users due to a malicious code that had been injected on the payment page of the site.

The latest data leak is not as significant as the previous instances and more of negligence from the company.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.