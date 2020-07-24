OnePlus accidentally exposes customer data for the second time in less than a year

OnePlus is yet again in the news. No, not for the OnePlus Nord launch, but for accidentally exposing customer data. The smartphone giant reportedly revealed customer emails to hundreds.

The company sent out a mass mailer for a research study to a select number of users. While there is no harm in sending emails, the problem began when the company chose to add the email ids in the ‘To’ section of the email instead of BCC.

While the exact number of users affected in this goof-up is currently unknown, one among the listed told Android Police that the number is in “hundreds”.

OnePlus has had a history with data breaches and exposure. The company, in November 2019, confirmed a system breach, resulting in unauthorised access to certain order information. The security breach has exposed user data, including names, emails, shipping addresses, and contact numbers.

Another significant data breach in January 2018 leaked the credit card information of nearly 40,000 OnePlus users due to a malicious code that had been injected on the payment page of the site.

The latest data leak is not as significant as the previous instances and more of negligence from the company.