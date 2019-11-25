OnePlus confirms data breach exposes customers emails, numbers, addresses and names

OnePlus recently confirmed a system breach, resulting in unauthorised access to certain order information. The security breach has exposed user data, including names, emails, shipping addresses, and contact numbers.

The company stresses the information exposed only extends to a subset of orders. Additionally, OnePlus has said all information regarding passwords, accounts, and payment details remain secure. OnePlus began sending out emails to notify customers about the data breach on November 22. However, the company has said if you do not receive an email, you have not been affected by the breach.

According to the company’s FAQ section, the breach was discovered over a week ago, and its website has been thoroughly inspected to ensure no similar security flaw, which leads us to believe that the breach may have occurred on the OnePlus website. OnePlus is working with authorities to further investigate the incident. However, no additional action is required on the user’s part.

OnePlus also claimed that immediate action was taken to reinforce security and prevent similar incidents but is yet to explain the delay in disclosing the incident to its users. In the company’s FAQ section, it explains that the consequences of the incident won’t extend beyond receiving spam and phishing emails.