OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, specifications vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Parameter OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate display. 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 SoC Snapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India). RAM/ Storage 8GB/ 128GB, 12GB/ 256GB. No Expandable Storage. 12GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor + 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor + 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom + 2MP monochrome sensor 108MP f/1.8 primary camera + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto + 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. Front Camera 16MP 40MP Battery 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging, 50W wireless charging. 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 Android 11-based One UI 3.0 Starting Price Rs 64,999 Rs 1,05,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,999. That is a significant jump over the OnePlus 8 Pro, which was launched for Rs 54,999 in India. OnePlus justifies the price hike with the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera system that has been co-developed with Hasselblad, the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. With the price slowly creeping into the ultra-premium category, the OnePlus 9 Pro competes against the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It is still cheaper than Samsung’s current best offering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. How does the OnePlus 9 Pro fare against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Here is a spec comparison of the two flagship smartphones.

Summary

If you look at the price and compare the spec-sheet, the OnePlus 9 Pro clearly has an edge over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is officially priced at Rs 1,05,999. However, the S21 Ultra has been available on Amazon India for Rs 81,999.

The S21 Ultra has an advantage in terms of battery capacity. However, it loses points for not including the charger in the box. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a faster 65W wired fast charger in the box. It also comes with the more efficient Snapdragon 888 SoC. The S21 Ultra, however, offers more buffer memory with 12GB and 16GB RAM options, compared to 8GB and 12GB on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It also has a better design overall compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, design preferences are always subjective.

Like the S21 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display. The Samsung flagship switches between 10Hz and 120Hz, whereas the 9 Pro goes as low as 1Hz.