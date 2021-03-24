English
OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, specifications vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

How does the OnePlus 9 Pro fare against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Here is a spec comparison of the two flagship smartphones.

March 24, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,999. That is a significant jump over the OnePlus 8 Pro, which was launched for Rs 54,999 in India. OnePlus justifies the price hike with the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera system that has been co-developed with Hasselblad, the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. With the price slowly creeping into the ultra-premium category, the OnePlus 9 Pro competes against the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It is still cheaper than Samsung’s current best offering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. How does the OnePlus 9 Pro fare against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Here is a spec comparison of the two flagship smartphones.
ParameterOnePlus 9 ProSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Display6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate display.6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 SoCSnapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India).
RAM/ Storage8GB/ 128GB, 12GB/ 256GB. No Expandable Storage.12GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX789 sensor + 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor + 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom + 2MP monochrome sensor108MP f/1.8 primary camera + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto + 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens.
Front Camera16MP40MP
Battery4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging, 50W wireless charging.5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based Oxygen OS 11Android 11-based One UI 3.0
Starting PriceRs 64,999Rs 1,05,999.

Summary

If you look at the price and compare the spec-sheet, the OnePlus 9 Pro clearly has an edge over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is officially priced at Rs 1,05,999. However, the S21 Ultra has been available on Amazon India for Rs 81,999.

The S21 Ultra has an advantage in terms of battery capacity. However, it loses points for not including the charger in the box. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a faster 65W wired fast charger in the box. It also comes with the more efficient Snapdragon 888 SoC. The S21 Ultra, however, offers more buffer memory with 12GB and 16GB RAM options, compared to 8GB and 12GB on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It also has a better design overall compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, design preferences are always subjective.

Like the S21 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display. The Samsung flagship switches between 10Hz and 120Hz, whereas the 9 Pro goes as low as 1Hz.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra camera system is at par with the iPhone 12 when it comes to clicking photos. We have included some camera samples in our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review. The 9 Pro’s 50MP ultrawide freeform lens looks quite promising. Add to it the 48MP custom Sony sensor and the Hasselblad partnership for colour tuning and other features. With that setup, the OnePlus 9 Pro camera does look promising on paper. However, we would leave our final judgment for the OnePlus 9 Pro review.
first published: Mar 24, 2021 09:42 am

