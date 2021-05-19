OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro bricked while installing Android 12 beta update? You are not alone

Following the complaints, Oneplus has temporarily removed the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 beta download links based on the feedback from users.

Android 12 beta update for the OnePlus 9 series has hit a roadblock. Hours after the latest Android 12 beta update was made available, several OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users started reporting about their devices bricking while installing the update. OnePlus has rolled back the update following the incident.

Google made the Android 12 beta update available for Pixel smartphones and some other OEMs. These include the Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 series, Realme GT, etc. Android beta updates are generally filled with bugs and only rolled out for those signed up under the developer program. However, some users installed the beta update to get early access to the new Android 12 features.

OnePlus users took to the community forum and Twitter to raise the issue. Following the complaints, the company has temporarily removed the download links based on the feedback from users. A OnePlus staff member told users on the community forum that the issue has been shared with the software team for a resolution.

An Android Police report states that users need to ensure that they unlock the phone's bootloader before installing the Android 12 beta update. If you don't, your phone will not be able to get past the setup process where the device verifies your old Google account for factory reset protection. Toggling OEM Unlock in developer options disables this check.

In case you missed the trick and bricked your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, there is still a way out to get it back to running. You can refer to this XDA Developers guide on how to restore your phone using EDL. It is advised that you avoid installing the beta update on your primary smartphone. Google will release the stable Android 12 update in the coming months.