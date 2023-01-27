English
    OnePlus 11R 5G variants leaked in India, OnePlus Pad design revealed

    The OnePlus 11R price in India could fall anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 27, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

    OnePlus recently confirmed the upcoming launch of its first Android tablet in India. OnePlus’ flagship Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the brand with OnePlus already confirming six new products at the event.


    Now, a new leak gives us information about the configurations for the OnePlus 11R 5G. Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared details about the upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G.

    According to the tipster, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be offered in an 8GB/128GB. Additionally, OnePlus will also offer the phone in 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The leak also notes that the OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.