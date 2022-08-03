OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 150W Charging launched in India

The OnePlus 10T 5G has officially launched in India and around the globe. The OnePlus 10T is the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, following the arrival of the iQOO 9T.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price India

The OnePlus 10T price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the phone is also available in 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale in India from August 6 with pre-orders starting tonight. The device will be available for purchase from Amazon along with OnePlus' official website.

OnePlus 10T Specs

The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset is supported by a new 3D cooling system that is OnePlus’ one advanced yet.

The phone also features the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that comes with three features – General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, GPU Load Control (GLC), and LSTouch. The OnePlus 10T 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

The screen offers a peak brightness of 950 nits and a max touch response rate of 1,000Hz. The panel supports HDR10+, sRGB, Display P3, and 10-Bit Colour Depth. The OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800 mAh battery that comes with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging support. The OnePlus 10T also features dual speakers and comes with Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the handset gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. There’s no Hasselblad branding or software tweaks on any of the cameras here.

The OnePlus 10T has an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and more. The OnePlus 10T 5G is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours.