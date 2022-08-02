iQOO 9T launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz E5 AMOLED Diplsay, 120W Charging

The iQOO 9T has officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO 9T arrives as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand and is the first to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India.

iQOO 9T Price India

The iQOO 9T price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 54,999. The iQOO 9T will be available in Alpha Black and Legend (BMW Motorsport) colours.

iQOO 9T Launch Offers India

iQOO will offer Rs 4,000 off on the iQOO 9T on transactions with ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, iQOO users will get a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the iQOO 9T, while non-iQOO device holders will receive an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months.

iQOO 9T Specs

The iQOO 9T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Up to 4GB of storage can also be used as virtual RAM. Additionally, there are Dual X-Axis Linear motors for advanced haptics and dual stereo speakers. The iQOO 9T also comes with a dedicated Vivo V1+ chip and a 3930mm² vapour chamber liquid cooling system.

The iQOO 9T sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 1200Hz in Instant mode. For optics, the phone boasts a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with OIS, a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom.

Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie shooter up front. The iQOO 9T packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with a Funtouch OS 12 on top. Connectivity options include nine 5G bands, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.