English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus 10T specifications leaked online as phone to feature 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

    The OnePlus 10T is expected to arrive in India between July 25 and August 1.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    Source: Smartprix

    Source: Smartprix

    The OnePlus 10T’s specifications were recently leaked online as the device was touted to arrive in India between July 25 and August 1. The phone was also tipped with a record-breaking AnTuTu score.

    Now, other key specifications of the OnePlus 10T have been revealed by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 10T’s chip will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

    OnePlus devices usually tend to max out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tipster previously noted that the OnePlus 10T managed to reach an AnTuTu score of 1.13 million points, which is the highest score achieved by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

    Additionally, the post also mentions that the OnePlus 10T will sport a 6.7 inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display. The panel will boast a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T will also feature a plastic frame, which does come as a surprise. OnePlus is yet to provide any details about the 10T, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

    However, Digital Chat Station has been a reliable source of smartphone leaks. Here are some leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

    Close

    Related stories

    OnePlus 10T Expected Specifications

    The OnePlus 10T will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is expected to pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W charging support. It will run Android 12 with Oxygen OS on top. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    For optics, the OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration. The phone could also get a 16 MP selfie camera and may come in green and moonstone black colours.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #OnePlus #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.