OnePlus 10T specifications leaked online as phone to feature 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Source: Smartprix

The OnePlus 10T’s specifications were recently leaked online as the device was touted to arrive in India between July 25 and August 1. The phone was also tipped with a record-breaking AnTuTu score.

Now, other key specifications of the OnePlus 10T have been revealed by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 10T’s chip will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus devices usually tend to max out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tipster previously noted that the OnePlus 10T managed to reach an AnTuTu score of 1.13 million points, which is the highest score achieved by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Additionally, the post also mentions that the OnePlus 10T will sport a 6.7 inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display. The panel will boast a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T will also feature a plastic frame, which does come as a surprise. OnePlus is yet to provide any details about the 10T, so we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

However, Digital Chat Station has been a reliable source of smartphone leaks. Here are some leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 10T will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is expected to pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W charging support. It will run Android 12 with Oxygen OS on top. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration. The phone could also get a 16 MP selfie camera and may come in green and moonstone black colours.