    OnePlus 10T launch timeline in India leaked

    The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s AnTuTu score reached 1.13 million points, which was tipped as the highest score by the current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Source: Smartprix

    The OnePlus 10T could arrive in India between July 25 and August 1, a recent report has said about the much-anticipated smartphone which has been the subject of several leaks in recent weeks.

    According to a report by news website Pricebaba, the OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India from the first week of August though no launch date for the OnePlus 10 series smartphone has been confirmed or revealed. The OnePlus 10T has been spotted on benchmarking website AnTuTu and Amazon.

    The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s AnTuTu score reached 1.13 million points, tipped to be the highest by the current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

    OnePlus 10T expected specifications

    The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

    The phone is expected to pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W charging support. It will run Android 12 with Oxygen OS on top. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    For optics, the OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration.

    The phone could also get a 16 MP selfie camera and may come in green and moonstone black colours.
    Tags: #OnePlus #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 01:34 pm
